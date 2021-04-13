Bad Bunny picked a unique way to announce his new tour. The performer showed up at WWE’s Wrestlemania, stealing the headlines with his surprising cameo. Days after the performance, he released a pre-recorded video with WWE superstar Triple H announcing his “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.”

The tour, which is one of the first major returns of live performances since the start of the pandemic, is set to kick off in February of 2022. After starting, it will run for three months, wrapping up in April. Tickets for the tour go on sale on April 16.

The tour was named after Bad Bunny’s album, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” one of the biggest hits of 2020. It was his third album of the year and saw him take a look at his music ten years in the future, in 2030. The concept clicked with listeners and the album became the first Spanish language album to debut in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Will you be buying tickets for the tour?