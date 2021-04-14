Did Taylor Swift Record A Secret Collaboration With Bon Iver?

On April 13, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon hosted an Instagram live where a major tease of a collaboration dropped. During the stream, a preview of a song with Taylor Swift was played. The song is currently believed to be for Vernon’s side project Big Red Machine.

This track isn’t the first time Vernon has worked with Swift. He previously collaborated with the superstar songstress on her two most recent albums, Evermore and Folklore.

Big Red Machine is Vernon’s side project that he started with Aaron Dressner, who is best known for The National. According to a Reddit fan page for Bon Iver, Vernon used the IG Live to preview tracks from the next Big Red Machine album.

At one point, Vernon could be heard remarking, “That’s the awesome Taylor one. I think this should be the single.” The only question now is this; how long will we have to wait to hear the full song?

If you’re curious about what the pair’s previous collaborations sounded like, watch the video below! Other collaborators for Big Red Machine’s new album include Anais Mitchell and Fleet Foxes.