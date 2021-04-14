Just Bieber Gets Real About Marriage Struggles

Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin Bieber began dating on and off in 2009. In 2018, they made the full commitment to each other and tied the knot. Now, over two years later, Bieber has opened up about the struggles he faced with Haley at the start of the marriage.

Speaking with GQ. Bieber admitted that at the start of his marriage, there wasn’t much trust between the couple. He said, “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

After a rocky start that he admits felt like he was walking on “eggshells,” things have turned around for Justin and Haley, who are more focused and more in love than ever:

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”

With the stability Haley Baldwin Bieber has provided in Justin’s life, and the happiness his companionship has brought to her’s, we hope the happy couple never calls it quits!