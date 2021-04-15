Christina Aguilera Comeback Tour: Two New Albums Are In The Works!

After releasing Liberation in 2018, a commercial and critical success, pop diva Christina Aguilera is ramping up her comeback tour in 2021 with the announcement of not just one, but two new albums. We can’t wait!

Aguilera revealed one album will be an English language LP, while the other would be recorded in Spanish. It will be her second Spanish language album after Mi Reflejo in 2000. That album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album information was shared during an interview with Health magazine, when she said, “I’m months away from anything being announced. I’m simultaneously working on my English record and the follow-up to my debut Spanish album – about 20 years overdue.”

It’s important to note that just because these two albums have been announced this year, there is currently no release date for either. Rest assured, when they do come out, fans won’t be disappointed, “I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music.”

Are you as excited as we are for new Xtina music?