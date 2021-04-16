Busta Rhymes And Mariah Carey Released A Nostalgic New Duet

With a successful comeback in 2020 with the album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, Busta Rhymes is looking to keep the momentum going. On April 9th, he quietly released a throwback duet with Mariah Carey on YouTube. “Where I Belong” is a sequel of sorts to the pair’s 2002 smash hit “I Know What You Want.”

To help grab attention for the clip, Carey tweeted out, “I live for the ‘nostalgia’ of this new collaboration with my friend, the iconic Busta!!!!” The track is featured on Extinction Event Part 2 and could help push the album back up the charts.

The music video, seen here, opens with Rhymes lamenting, “The past is an animal that chases you forever… The past chases you, until it catches you.” It then moves back and forth between a graphic novel style narrative and Rhymes and Carey performing together.

Did this nostalgic duet make you long for the past?