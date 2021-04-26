Diddy Wins Second Oscar, Giving Him Something In Common With Brad Pitt

Can you guess what Diddy and Brad Pitt have in common? After winning his second Oscar on Sunday night for Two Distant Strangers, Diddy tied Brad Pitt for number of gold statuettes. Pitt first won an Oscar in 2014 as a producer on 12 Years a Slave, before winning again in 2020 for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Diddy first tasted Oscar glory for the short film Undefeated, which he helped finance and produce. Now he adds a second trophy to his case, winning for Two Distant Strangers, a Groundhog Day style short about a young man waking up every morning to re-live his murder.

After winning, Diddy tweeted out, “I’m incredibly blessed to WIN MY SECOND OSCAR as a producer for UNDEFEATED and…. @TwoDistantFilm !!”

That’s not the entire story, though. While Diddy is claiming double Oscar glory, he’s not actually taking home a statuette. For both short films, Diddy was not one of the producers named with the award. As the chairman of Revolt Media, however, he clearly believes he has the right to put “two-time Oscar winner” next to his name. What do you think?