Willow Smith Shows She’s Not Afraid To Rock With “Transparent Soul”

Willow Smith took a left turn with her music when everyone expected a right. The young star who had a massive hit with “Whip My Hair” released a new song on Friday that pays tribute to her love of rock and roll.

The track, “Transparent Soul” sees Smith go full pop-punk with help from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Speaking with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she’s always loved rock music, but never thought she had the voice for it:

“When I first started doing my own music and my parents got me a vocal coach, we only did pop and R&B kind of vibes, and so for my entire life, I didn’t think I had the voice to sing this kind of music or sing rock in general.”

Willow Smith was inspired early on thanks to her love of Avril Lavigne and My Chemical Romance. Now, with “Transparent Soul,” she can stand next to her inspiratiosn as a worthy peer and not a wannabe imposter. Listen to the track below!