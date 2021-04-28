DJ Khaled’s New Album Is A Family Affair

DJ Khaled has big plans for his next album, and fans won’t have to wait for very long to find out what those plans are. On April 27th, Khaled announced his new album Khaled Khaled would be released on April 30th. So much for building up the hype machine!

For Khaled, the album isn’t about building hype, it’s about turning his music into a family affair. The album is even named in honor of his two kids, which is why the last name repeats twice.

Announcing the album, Khaled wrote on social media, “ALBUM 100% DONE! ITS TIME! I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH!”

He then went onto explain how he turned the album into a collaboration with his children, “EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY ASAHD KHALED AND AALAM KHALED FRIDAY APRIL 30TH GOD IS THE GREATEST.” The album cover even features him with his kids.

How excited are you to listen to the new DJ Khaled album?