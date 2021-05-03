Fatboy Slim Brings Life Back To The Night In Liverpool

Fatboy Slim is bringing the life back to the night in Liverpool after headlining a “pilot” clubbing event in one of the first attempts to bring back live music shows. It was the first time in 14 months the legendary DJ performed in front of a crowd, and he couldn’t have had more fun.

The performance took place over the weekend, with the venue letting in 3,000 people to “test the waters” as musicians eagerly await being able to perform in front of crowds again.

Relating his experience to NME, Fatboy Slim wrote, “It was quite strange to walk in there though, because we’re so used to not being amongst that many people. Stepping back into a club for the first time in so long, it gave me that ‘hairs on the back of your neck’ feeling; tingling with excitement but also a flutter of nerves.”

The surreal performance was a welcome break for the artist, who had spent the time off serving and working at a cafe he runs. With any luck, that job will only prove to be temporary. We can’t wait to get back to live shows!