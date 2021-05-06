Summerfest Is Bringing The Jonas Brothers Back Together!

Summerfest is back, and it’s bringing the heat with its 2021 lineup. While not every act performing has been announced, a few headliners have, including The Dave Matthews Band and… wait for it… The Jonas Brothers!

Taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over three weekends in September, The Jonas Brothers are headlining the second weekend as one of the biggest music festivals in the United States returns after a year away because of the pandemic.

Acts joining The Jonas Brothers during their weekend include Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow and the Zac Brown Band. The first weekend of Summerfest has not yet announced a headlining act, while Luke Byan and Chance the Rapper have been confirmed.

Closing out the final weekend of Summerfest is The Dave Matthews Band as well as Miley Cyrus. Tickets for one of the return of the massive celebration of music are on sale now. See you there!