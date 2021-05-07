Pink Releases Emotional New Track “All I Know So Far”

On May 7th, Pink released the title track from her upcoming album and documentary All I Know So Far. The emotional track of the same name sends listeners on a whirlwind as the singer bares it all.

The music video for the new song sees Pink in her daughter’s bedroom, telling Willow the story of her life. The song, which shares its title with the upcoming album and documentary, was actually inspired by the filmmaking process.

The singer was so affected by making the documentary that she turned lines from the movie into the lyrics:

“The song is largely quotes pulled directly from the documentary, like the line ‘Throw your head back and spit in the wind.’ My dad used to tell me that when I was a little girl… The song became this letter to Willow.”

Check out the eye-opening new track below and let us know what you think! And don’t forget to watch the documentary when it drops on Amazon Prime on May 21st!