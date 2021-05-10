Coldplay Roars Back To The Top With “Higher Power”

For the first time in four years, Coldplay had a single hit the U.K. Top Ten. “Higher Power” hit the number three position this week as the band gets ready for a major comeback. The chart is based on the streams generated and sales in the first 48 hours of the week.

After performing the new track on American Idol and the 2021 Brit Awards, industry insiders expect an upcoming chart boost. Could the track climb all the way to number one? The band has previously had two tracks hit the top of the chart; “Paradise” in 2012 and “Viva La Vida” in 2008.

Most recently, Coldplay hit the number 2 spot on the chart with their collaboration with The Chainsmokers “Something Like This.” To be so far into their career and still be a threat to hit the top of the chart is something that should be admired.

Parachutes, the band’s debut album, was released in 2000 and featured the massive hit “Yellow.” Coldplay hasn’t slowed down since. Listen to “Higher Power” below and tell us what you think!