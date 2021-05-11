Drake Named “Top Artist Of The Decade” By Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, May 23rd, and at least one recipient of a major prize has already been announced. Rapper Drake has officially been named Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” for his achievements over the last 10 years.

The industry honor is being awarded to Drake based on data collected from December 2009 until September 2019. Factors counted in the data include touring revenue, social media data, Hot 100 activity, and Billboard 200 chart sales.

The award is just another for the most decorated artist in the history of the show to put on his mantle. To date, he’s won 27 awards, including the 12 he snagged in 2019.

Drake owns several Billboard records for solo male artists. No other male solo artist has spent more than 50 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also has the most tracks in the Top 10 and the most song in the Top 40.

Do you think Drake is deserving of the honor?