Duran Duran Celebrates 40 Years With New Music

Can you believe Duran Duran is coming up on their 40th anniversary as a band? To celebrate the major moment, the iconic band will be taking the “stage” first to perform at the Billboard Music Awards. Graham Coxon of Blur will be joining them live as well.

Duran Duran first cracked the Billboard charts in 1981 with “Planet Earth/Girls on Film.” The dance hits were the first of many as the band became a hit machine with classic tracks including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Ordinary Wolrd,” and “Come Undone.”

Over the course of four decades, Duran Duran has the top of the Billboard Hot 100 twice with “The Reflex” and “A View to a Kill.” The title track from the James Bond film is still the only one in the franchise’s history to reach the peak of the chart.

To celebrate their big 40th anniversary, Duran Duran plans to play a new song when they hit the “stage” remotely from London at the BBMAs. We don’t yet know what that song will be. Will you be turning into the big show?