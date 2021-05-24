Twenty One Pilots Refuse To Fell Trapped By Fan Expectations

Since forming in 2009, Twenty One Pilots have released five albums and become worldwide musical phenoms. On the eve of releasing their sixth album, Scaled and Icy, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dunn have opened up about dealing with fan expectations.

Speaking with NME about the upcoming album release, Twenty One Pilots talked about reading their fan’s comments on Reddit, and how it can make some artists feel trapped. No one wants to fail to live up to their fan’s expectations.

At the end of the day, though, the duo knows fans don’t write their stories, they do:

“When you write something new and you have fans that are very excited about how this song is going to tie into the story, you would think that would make me feel trapped… The truth is, it’s our story. In a sense, we’re actually the most free band when it comes to what we want to do next, musically and even lyrically, because it’s our story. We’ve created that world so whatever direction we go inside of it is purely justified.”

Are you excited for the next chapter in Twenty One Pilots career?