Jonas Brothers And Marshmello Drop “Leave Before You Love Me” Video

The Jonas Brothers are back! The group performed their new track “Leave Before You Love Me” with Marshmello at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend, then dropped a video for the track this week. One listen, and it’s clear the band has another massive hit on their hands.

The music video has already gained almost half a million views, proving that the big Jonas Brothers’ reunion was well worth the wait. In the video, Nick sits alone in a subway station before joining his brothers, and Marshmello, on a train platform.

The performance later shifts to a rooftop before coming to a close in just under three minutes.

Most importantly, the brothers have the support of their famous wives. Sophie Turners says she is “obsessed” with the track, while Priyanka Chopra took to social media to sing her praises.

Watch the video for “Leave Before You Love Me” below and let us know if you hope it leads to more new music from The Jonas Brothers!