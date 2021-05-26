“Good 4 U” Takes The Pressure Off Olivia Rodrigo

It’s official, Olivia Rodrigo can never be called a “one-hit-wonder!” After smashing records with her chart-topping debut single “Drivers License,” the artist was openly worried about never having another hit. Those worries dissipated quickly when “Good 4 U,” the second single from her debut album reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rodrigo took to social media to let the world know how happy she was, writing, “GOOD 4 U IS NUMBER ONE!!!!!!!! IM SO HAPPY AHHHHHH!!!!!” The track was another record-breaker for the young star, coming out of the gates hot with 43.2 million U.S. streams

Both “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License” debuted at number one on the charts, the first time the first two singles from a debut LP have ever done so.

The last few weeks have been good to Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour was received with critical acclaim and huge commercial success. How happy are you for her breakthrough success?