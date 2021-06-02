Mary J. Blige Was Saved By Music When The Dark Came For Her

The year of revealing music documentaries continues as Amazon Prime readies us for the release of Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The video, directed by Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth, takes a look at Blige’s second album, My Life, which was released in 1994 and was a huge hit.

While we will have to wait for the documentary to be released to get the full story, the trailer already dropped some key information. In one moment, Blige admits:

“My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had. Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”

The artist, thankfully, was able to find release in her music, a pathway she says ultimately saved her life. The subject matter may seem dark, but the trailer hints at more uplifting undertones as it chronicles what the album meant to Blige, and what her music still means to her fans today.

Watch the trailer below and make sure to check out the documentary when it premieres on Amazon Prime later this year!