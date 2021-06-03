CHVCHES Release “How Not To Drown,” Raising Anticipation For New Album

On June 2nd, CHVRCHES dropped the second single from their upcoming 4th studio album, and finally gave fans the date it will be released – August 27. The album will be called Screen Violence, and the second single “How Not to Drown” only makes us want it to come out sooner.

The track features Robert Smith of The Cure and is driven by pounding drums and piano, pairing perfectly with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s voice.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, CHVRCHES also spilled the beans that they considered Screen Violence as a band name before choosing their current moniker. Working with Robert Smith was also a dream come true for Martin Doherty, who said:

“I wouldn’t be in a band if it wasn’t for Disintegration and Pornography… So when Robert got back to us and said that he was interested in collaborating, …. We never truly thought that it would come to fruition. After it had gone quiet for a little while, we get this demo of the blue on Halloween, no less. From Robert. With him singing. And it was everything that we hoped it would be and more.”

Listen to “How Not to Drown” below and let us know what you think!