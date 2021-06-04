John Mayer Brings The Feels With “Last Train Home”

John Mayer brought the feels on June 4th, dropping his single “Last Train Home” featuring Maren Morris. The synth-soaked tune is perfect for 2021 and feels appropriate with Mayer’s new pseudo retro look.

In the music video, the singer sports long hair, a leather jacket, and a pink guitar while he croons and tells his love that she’s his “last train home” and he “surrenders.”

The song will appear on Mayer’s upcoming 8th studio album, appropriately titled Sob Rock. He’ll be hoping to bounce back after gaining negative publicity from multiple female artists he previously collaborated with and sometimes dated.

First impressions of the track online were how similar the synth riff felt to several Toto songs, the band made famous by “Africa.” The comparison makes sense once you find out who helped Mayer put “Last Train Home” together – Lenny Castro and Greg Phillinganes, two members of the synth-pop band.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think!