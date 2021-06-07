Miley Cyrus Wants To Work With Billie Eilish!

Miley Cyrus recently spoke with British Vogue on a wide range of topics. While several subjects were mentioned, including her upcoming album of Metallica covers, one moment stuck out to us.

When asked about the world of artist collaborations, Cyrus said, “There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting… I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Cyrus has previously collaborated with a wide range of artists from Dolly Parton to Ariana Grande, giving us hope a team up with Eilish could happen if the young superstar is up for it, as well.

The interview also touched on her upcoming heavy metal covers album. Cyrus was inspired to make an album of Metallica covers after performing their song “Nothing Else Matters” at the Glastonbury Festival.

Are you ready to rock out with Miley Cyrus? How soon do you want to hear a collaboration between her and Billie Eilish?