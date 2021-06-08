Lorde Teases New Music With Revealing New Picture

On June 7th, Lorde finally revealed to fans via her website that new music was coming after a long four-year wait. The revealing picture shows the singer from a ground-up angle without pants and frolicking in the sun. Just above her read the words “Solar Power.”

Lorde also added the text “Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue.” Is she teasing at a new single, or a new album entirely? I guess we’ll just have to have a little… patience.

Lorde first broke out big with the song “Royals.” She was just 16-years-old at the time and became an instant superstar. At the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, she won “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.” With so much sudden and overwhelming success, she took time to herself, waiting four years before releasing her sophomore album, Melodrama.

Now, after another four years of waiting, we should be rewarded with another stunning work of art. Are you excited or new Lorde music?