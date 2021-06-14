Spice Girls Wants Fans To Share Their Spiciest Stories For Their 25th Year Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that the Spice Girls have been making catchy pop tunes for 25 years, but they have. And to celebrate their quarter of a century as one of the biggest girl groups of all time, they have asked their fans via social media to share their spiciest stories:

“It’s official! It’s been 25 years of the Spice Girls. We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you’ve been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power.”

To share your story with the band, you can use the hashtag #IAmASpiceGirl and if they like what they see, you might just get shared on their official website and social media accounts!

Will you be sharing your stories with the Spice Girls to celebrate 25 years of fandom???