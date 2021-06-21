Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters To Cover Radiohead? Yeah, We’re Confused Too!

You would think the headline you just read would be a joke, but I promise there is nothing funny about it. On Sunday, Madison Square Garden held its first full-capacity showing 15 months. All attendees needed to show proof of vaccination for the event, which was met with anti-vax protests that failed to turn off the lights.

Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl, who is celebrating 26 years with the band (they pushed back their 25th-anniversary celebration one year), said, “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long a** night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

The highlight of the show was easily when the band brought comedian Dave Chapelle out on stage to help them perform a cover of Radiohead’s classic track “Creep.” The band previously shared the stage with Chapelle on Saturday Night Live.

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time Chapelle has covered the song, it’s actually one of his go-to’s! Watch the performance below and let us know what you think of the cover!