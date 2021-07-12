Wale Taking A Break After Announcing He’s “Extremely Sick”

Instead of working on new music in 2021, Wale revealed to his fans on social media that he is “extremely sick” and needs to take a break. He did not specify how long that break might end up being.

On Wednesday, last week, he posted this message on his Instagram stories, “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday.” Friends, fans, and family were quick to throw their support to Wale, who responded to the love saying “Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down, but this sh– ain’t slight.”

For now, Wale’s management team will take over his social media accounts.