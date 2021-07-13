Twenty One Pilots Meet A Sea Monster In “Saturday” Music Video

On Thursday, July 8, Twenty One Pilots released the music video for “Saturday,” the third single from their latest album Scaled and Icy. The music video sees the band performing for a dance party in what appears to be a submarine.

Near the end of the video, a giant sea monster attacks the vessel, causing it to fill with water, forcing the partygoers to try and swim to safety. As the song finishes, the camera pans up to reveal the survivors at the surface, while the large monster glides underneath them.

Scaled and Icy was another massive hit album for Twenty One Pilots, debuting atop the Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts while hitting number three on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Watch the “Saturday” music video below and let us know what you think!