Kanye West Leans Into Gospel With Donda

In 2019, Kanye West surprised fans with a new album of Christian tracks. In 2021, the surprises aren’t over for fans of the rapper. During Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night, a commercial aired teasing West’s new album, Donda, which is set to be released on Friday.

According to reports from a recent listening party, West has leaned heavily into Gospel for the new album, continuing to explore new paths with his music. It was also revealed that artists including Baby Keem, Lil Baby, and Pusha T would all make appearances on tracks.

Perhaps the biggest news from the listening party was that West returns to using not safe for work language on Donda, a practice he claimed to have stopped after becoming a born-again Christian.

Check out the album announcement below and make sure to check out Donda when it hits streaming services on Friday!