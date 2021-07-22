Throwback Thursday: Behind The Music Getting The Reboot Treatment At Paramount+

Behind the Music aired its last episode in 2012. That final episode came 15 years after the documentary series debuted in 1997 with an episode about Milli Vanilli, one of the most popular and controversial bands of the late ’80s. The last episode took an in-depth look at T-Pain, one of the first artists to embrace autotune in their music.

Now, after a nine-year absence, the iconic show is coming back. Paramount+ released a trailer for a new eight-episode season that will air exclusively on the streaming service.

The new iteration of Behind the Music will be heavily influenced by hip hop and pop, but will also sneak in a little rock. Paramount+ will unveil the new season with two episodes on July 29, one about LL Cool J, and the other about Ricky Martin.

Other episodes will delve into the careers of Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, and Fat Joe. Watch the trailer below, and make sure to check out the new season when it hits streaming services on July 29!