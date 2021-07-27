Ariana Grande Adored Her “Voice” Castmates

Ariana Grande hasn’t made her debut on The Voice yet, but she is already praising her castmates. Joining the coaches for season 21 of the hit music competition show, Grande posted a tease of her debut to her Instagram account, lavishing her co-stars with love:

“I adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet… I love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this.”

Grande will be joined on the panel by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. The Voice season 21, premieres on NBC on September 20. The first teaser for the new season will drop today.