Jack Antonoff And Lana Del Rey Croon About A Life More Ordinary On “Secret Life”

“I just want a secret life where you and I can get bored out our minds,” sings Jack Antonoff while Lana Del Rey provides backing harmonies on the new Bleachers’ track “Secret Life.” The latest single off of the band’s upcoming album Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night.

Del Rey is also credited as a writer on “Don’t Go Dark,” another track that will be featured on the upcoming release. The pair previously worked together on Del Rey’s music, with Antonoff serving as a producer on her last two albums.

Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night is Bleachers’ third album, and first since Gone Now was released four years ago in 2017.

Listen to the new track, the 5th single released from the album, and make sure to listen when it’s officially released on Friday!