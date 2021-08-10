Billie Eilish Misses Her Fans And Can’t Wait To Hit The Road

Hot on the heels of releasing her smash hit album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish is dreaming of hitting the road and spending time with her fans. Normally this wouldn’t be big news, but in today’s world, you never know when a tour might get canceled, leaving the fans and the artist waiting and wishing.

Eilish has warm-up dates starting in September to prepare her for her arena tour which should start in February – as long as everything goes to plan.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon about getting to play in front of live crowds again, Eilish said, “I’ve had like six dreams this week about shows. Dead serious. It’s been so long, I can’t wait.”

Tiding fans over until they can see Eilish perform live will be Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter, a companion movie to her album directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne. The movie is set to come out next month and will feature animation the performer describes as “complicated.”