Cardi B Thinks Celebs Need To Shower More

Cardi B has weighed in after a number of high-profile celebrities including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jake Gyllenhall, and Kristen Bell revealed they aren’t fans of showering daily.

On Twitter, the rapper wrote, “Wassup with people saying they don’t show? It’s giving itchy.” You’re not alone in that itchy feeling, Cardi B. While most people find it necessary to shower every day, certain celebs have become outspoken about waiting until “the stink” makes itself known.

Gyllenhall told Vanity Fair, “more and more I find bathing to be less necessary” while Kunis said growing up in Ukraine she “didn’t shower much anyway.”

Not every celeb is opposed to daily cleaning. Dwayne Johnson chimed in on his shower habits, writing, “Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.” Where do you stand on #showergate?