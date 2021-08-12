Bleachers “Not Messing Around” With New COVID Guidelines For Upcoming Shows

If you love Bleachers and are hoping to see them live when the Jack Antonoff hits the road in September, you will either need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test. The band announced the show restrictions on Wednesday, joining a growing list of artists trying to protect their show-goers.

On Twitter, Anotonoff wrote, “Working with the promoters and venues now to make sure all shows are vaccine/negative test for entry for the Bleachers tour. We’re not messing around. Every show will be as safe as possible.”

Bleachers’ upcoming tour will kick off on September 11th in New Jersey and run through December. It will feature both indoor and outdoor venues as well as festival stops. The COVID mandates will be especially important at indoor venues, where the virus is more likely to spread.

Other artists who have announced similar protocols include Japanese Breakfast and Jason Isbell. Live Nation has also announced they will give artists the option to choose, and will provide assistance to venues if needed.