Drake FINALLY Confirms Release Date For Certified Lover Boy

Last week, Drake appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter and teased his new album Certified Lover Boy was coming out soon. On Monday, he finally confirmed the album’s release date, posting a message on Instagram with the caption “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3.”

For anyone paying attention to his ESPN appearance, the release date shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Inbetween baseball highlights on SportsCenter, Drake held up a sign reading “CLB September 3.”

Certified Lover Boy has been teased by the rapper for months now. In July he confirmed he had finished working on it and that it was “on the way.”

Drake’s last full album, Scorpion, was released in 2018. He also released a three-song EP back in January. Are you excited to finally get a full album of new Drake songs?