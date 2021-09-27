Coldplay Brings Bille Eilish On Stage For Stunning Rendition Of “Fix You”

Coldplay helped wrap up the Global Citizen Live charity event over the weekend, playing in New York, and bringing a surprise guest on stage to help perform one of their biggest hits.

The band brought Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas on stage with them to perform “Fix You,” their chart-topping ballad from 2005. The track was originally written by lead singer Chris Martin to comfort Gwyneth Paltrow after her father passed away in 2002.

Coldplay included “Fix You” on their album X&Y, and was released after the lead single “Speed of Sound” came out.

Watch the stunning performance of “Fix You” featuring Billie Eilish below and let us know what you think!