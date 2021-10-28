Snoop Dogg Squashes Rumors Of Feud With Eminem

For a brief moment in history, two of the greatest rappers in the world found themselves entangled in a feud. In July, Snoop Dogg joined The Breakfast Club radio show and said that Eminem wasn’t one of the 10 best rappers of all time.

Eminem, in response, dissed Snoop in his track “Zeus,” rapping, “I’m used to people knocking me/ But just not in my camp… Last thing I need is Snoop dogging me.”

While fans thought that meant the two rappers hated each other, the truth is the exact opposite. On an episode of The Rolling Stone Music Podcast, set to air on Friday, Snoop clears the air, “I know how to call Marshall and say, man, I apologize… ‘I was wrong, bro. Do you forgive me?'”

Since then, the pair have even collaborated together, with Eminem set to appear on a track for Mount Westmore Collective, Snoop’s supergroup featuring E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube.