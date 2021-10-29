Drake Backs Eminem Over Snoop, Despite No Feud

Apparently Drake didn’t get the memo that the feud between Snoop Dogg and Eminem is non-existent. As I previously covered, Snoop apologized to Em for stating that he wasn’t one of the top ten greatest rappers of all time, and even collaborated with him on a new track.

That mending of fences hasn’t stopped Drake from taking sides, heading to Instagram to call Eminem “underappreciated” and Snoop Dogg “too raw.”

Surprisingly, this comes just a few years after the music world thought that Drake and Eminem were in a feud because of the track “Kamikaze.” When fans thought the track was dissing Drake, Eminem cleared the air:

“Drake is going to always be in my good graces, because he did something for one of my daughters that I will never forget and he will always be in my graces for that.”

I can’t wait to see what misinterpreted feuds pop up next!