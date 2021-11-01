Snoop Dogg Reveals Dr. Dre Is Back In The Studio, But For What?

It was 2015 when Dr. Dre last released an album. Six years later, could a new LP be on the way? If Snoop Dogg is to be believed, the answer is “no,” but that doesn’t mean the legendary rapper doesn’t have something in the works.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Snoop revealed that Dre is currently in the studio, “I do know he’s in the studio. I do know he’s making great [expletive] music.” What then, is Dr. Dre working on? Snoop continued:

“And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Does that mean GTA 6 is finally on the horizon? Again, I don’t know. A remastered version of the original three games in the series are coming out, so maybe Dre is contributing to that. Whatever the case, I can’t wait to here new music from the industry legend. It’s been too long.