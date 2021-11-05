Post Malone Teams Up With The Weeknd For “One Right Now”

Can you believe it’s been four months since Post Malone last released new music? The wait for more new tunes won’t last another four, as the rapper has teamed up with The Weeknd for the track “One Right Now.”

Described by Billboard as a “breakup song gone nuclear,” the song was teased by both artists recently as rumors swirl that it will be featured on Malone’s upcoming album.

Malone’s last LP, Hollywood Blessing, came out in 2019 and topped the charts for the star. Since then he’s also been a part of Nintendo’s Pokemon celebration with a cover of “Only Wanna Be with You,” and more recently dropped the track “Motley Crew.”

Listen to the new Post Malone track below and, as always, let us know what you think!