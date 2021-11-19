Billie Eilish Taking Over SNL In December

Billie Eilish is doing a complete take over of Saturday Night Live on December 11. Not only will the superstar performer be the musical guest, but she will also be the host. Even if you’re not a fan of SNL, the Eilish takeover is going to be must see television.

Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, earlier this year to universal praise. The album release also came with a image change and platinum blonde hair. The new Eilish was a hit with fans, and the new album debuted at the top of the Billboard sales charts with 238,000 units sold.

Following Eilish on SNL the next week will be Paul Rudd. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor will host with Charli XCX performing as the musical guest.