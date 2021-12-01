Harry Styles Ends Love On Tour With Heartfelt Message

After 42 nights of magic, Harry Styles’ Love On tour is finally coming to a close. To end the adventure of a lifetime, Styles released a heartfelt message to fans and crew via Twitter:

“Thank you for 42 special nights. It’s been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy.

“This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won’t ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I’ll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H.”

With the tour now over, Styles will be able to focus on his fashion dreams. This year he officially released his fashion brand, “Pleasing.”