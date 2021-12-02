Halsey Wants To “Reinvent My Genre”

In August, Halsey teamed up with a few of her musical heroes, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, to create the album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The team helped her bring the industrial rock influences that littered the background of her previous works to the forefront.

The result was nothing less than astonishing.

In March next year, Halsey will be given the Innovation Award at the Bandlab NME Awards, an honor she’s seemingly been chasing her whole career. Speaking with NME, she joked, “I always wanted to be voted ‘worst band/artist’ at the NME Awards but I guess they have other plans… I guess I just thought the only way I would ever get an NME Award was if it was gonna be that.”

Of course, being named the worst artist was never in the cards for Halsey. The groundbreaking musician has never been afraid to challenge herself, and her listeners, leading to some of the best music released in the last decade. And if you ask her, there’s a reason for that:

“I’ve always been driven to reinvent myself and reinvent my genre… it was around the album ‘Manic’, and I had this manic moment where I was like, ‘I can do anything!’ It was super liberating.”

What do you think? Has Halsey reinvented her genre?