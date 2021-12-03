Machine Gun Kelly Did What Now To Impress Megan Fox???

Machine Gun Kelly has never been the most subtle person in the world. Knowing that it shouldn’t come as a surprise exactly how far he went to impress Megan Fox when they began dating.

Visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor and musician told a harrowing story that ultimately sent him to the hospital. After performing on Saturday Night Live, Kelly and Fox were at his home when he pulled out a knife to show her a trick he had learned:

“… you know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at [Fox], and I was like, ‘Check this out.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!'”

The next morning Kelly went to the hospital to get stitches, and the rest is history. How romantic.