Olivia Rodrigo Is Finally Going On Tour!

It’s been a rough two years for musicians looking to hit the road and share their music with their fans. Some have shied away, while others have trekked out on small club tours with proof of vaccination required.

Now that 2022 is around the corner, artists are starting to take on bigger adventures, including superstar Olivia Rodrigo. The performer announced a huge tour for the upcoming year that will take her across the United States and Europe. Dates are scheduled to run from April to July.

Pre-sale tickets are available… if they haven’t already sold out, so there’s no time to wait! Rodrigo announced the tour on the heels of seven Grammy nominations for Sour, her debut album.