Drake Refuses His Grammy Nominations

After feeling disrespected yet again by the Grammys, Drake has told the nominating committee that he has refused his multiple nominations this year. The rapper has never won Album of the Year, despite being nominated several times, although his latest effort was snubbed.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Drake has made his feelings about the Grammys known. He blasted the nominating committee just last year when The Weeknd didn’t get a single nomination, posting on social media:

“The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

In 2019 he also dissed the Grammys on stage after winning for best rap song, “We play an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. You already won if you have people singing your songs word for word if they’re singing in your hometown. You’re already winning, you don’t need this right here.”