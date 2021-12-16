Avril Lavigne Calls New Album A “Love Letter To Women”

Avril Lavigne isn’t just going back to her punk rock roots for her new album due out in early 2022, she’s also making sure her message is clear. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the pop-punker said:

“My message is know who you are and trust who you are. A lot of these songs are about having the strength to walk away if someone doesn’t see that. I wanted to make sure I wrote music that people could relate to. It’s about valuing yourself and knowing you’re enough. It’s really a love letter to women.”

Lavigne has had her share of romantic successes and failures, so while the crunching guitars may not have changed, the maturity of her lyrics definitely has. All that self-reflection has meant she’s also open to a little self-deprecation:

“I’m in such a good place in my life that it’s still just fun and feisty and light. I’m kind of poking fun at myself that I’ve gone through a lot in love.”

Make sure to listen to Avril Lavigne’s new album when it comes out early next year!