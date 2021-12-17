Mariah Carey Surprises No One Revealing Her Love For Christmas

Is it really any surprise that Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas music, absolutely loves the holiday? If you were still questioning her love, don’t, as she has finally admitted just how over the moon she is for yuletide greetings.

The news shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who read her 2020 autobiography, where she proudly wrote, “I live Christmas to Christmas.” Carey even owns a home in Aspen that Santa visits every year and her family can literally ride and sing on a two-horse open sleigh.

Of course, her first brush with unbridled Christmas success came with the now diamond-certified track “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Speaking with NME, she revealed just how the song came to be:

“… someone smarter than myself suggested I do a Christmas album as a young, young girl and I was like: ‘Hmmm – doesn’t that happen later in life?’ And then I said, ‘But you know what? I love Christmas!'”