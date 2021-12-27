Doja Cat Wants To Make A Double Album With Two Distinct Sounds

Multi-talented singer and rapper Doja Cat has big plans for her next album if she gets her way. The artist took to Instagram Live over the holiday weekend to reveal she wants nothing more than to make a double album, with each side having a uniquely distinct sound.

One side would be focused entirely on hip hop, and she hopes to bring in some heavy hitters to help make that a reality. In her video, she called out 9th Wonder and Jay Versace as her dream collaborators for the 12 tracks she has planned.

The other side, which Doja Cat didn’t get into detail about, would be focused more on pop-rap and only have seven tracks.

Are you ready for an epic double sided album from Doja Cat?