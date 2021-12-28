JoJo Revealed Engagement To Dexter Darden On Christmas

First making waves in 2004 with her debut album JoJo, singer JoJo shared the biggest news of her life on Christmas. The 31-year-old is engaged to actor Dexter Darden, best known for his role in the comedy The Binge.

On Instagram, JoJo shared a series of pictures of the couple and wrote, “forever with YOU? Sign me UP.” One of the pictures highlighted the engagement ring that she was surprised with. Of course, when you celebrate your birthday and Christmas around the same time of the year, only the biggest presents will do.

In her post, she added, “celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!

“… thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”