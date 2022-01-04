More Grammy Drama: Awards Likely To Be Postponed

Ever since announcing the Grammy nominees back in November, it seems like the awards show this year has seen nothing but complications. If new reports are to be believed, those complications will only continue as the Grammys are in danger of being postponed for the second year in a row.

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spikes across the nation, the recording industry doesn’t appear to want to take any chances. After postponement last year, the Grammys were moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Los Angeles Convention Center and held in March.

A similar situation could occur again this year as postponement looks like a certainty. For now, the Recording Academy won’t confirm reports, saying that no decision has been made yet and any reports at this point are just speculation.